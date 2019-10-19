October 18, 2019
Boxing Results

“Pinky” Colon destroys Zamora in one

Local junior welterweight Emmanuel “Pinky” Colon (17-1-1, 16 KOs) scored a first round TKO over Richard Zamora (19-4, 12 KOs) on Friday night at the sold out Seneca Niagara Resort & Casino in Niagara Falls, New York. The Colon dropped Zamora twice in round one and the carnage was waved off at 2:46.

