“Pinky” Colon destroys Zamora in one Local junior welterweight Emmanuel “Pinky” Colon (17-1-1, 16 KOs) scored a first round TKO over Richard Zamora (19-4, 12 KOs) on Friday night at the sold out Seneca Niagara Resort & Casino in Niagara Falls, New York. The Colon dropped Zamora twice in round one and the carnage was waved off at 2:46. Beterbiev KOs Gvozdyk, unifies IBF/WBC LH titles Undercard Results from Philadelphia

