October 19, 2019
Boxing Results

Beterbiev KOs Gvozdyk, unifies IBF/WBC LH titles

By Kurt Wolfheimer at ringside

In a spectacular light heavyweight world title unification showdown, IBF champion Artur Beterbiev (15-0, 15 KOs) scored a tenth round KO against WBC champion Oleksandr Gvozdyk (17-1, 14 KOs) on Friday night at the Liacouras Center in Philadelphia. Beterbiev was credited with a knockdown at the end of round one, but it was overruled as a push after an instant replay review. Both fighters landed big shots as the bout progressed. The relentless Beterbiev had Gvozdyk holding on in round nine. Gvozdyk took a knee in round ten. Beterbiev then knocked him down two more times in the round to end it! Time was 2:49.

“Pinky” Colon destroys Zamora in one

