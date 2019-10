Weights from Mexico

Francisco Vargas 135 vs. Ezequiel Aviles 136

Oscar Duarte 134.9 vs. Humberto de Santiago 132.2

Luis Hernandez 139.9 vs. Victor Zuniga 138.8

Angel Pillado 119 vs. Jose Martin Estrada 119 Venue: Gimnasio Rodrigo M. Quevedo, Chihuahua, Mexico

Promoter: Golden Boy

TV: Facebook Watch Undercard Results from Philadelphia Weights from Tijuana

