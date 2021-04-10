Unbeaten WBC #11, WBA #11 heavyweight Efe Ajagba (15-0, 12 KOs) explosively knocked Brian “MVP” Howard (15-5, 12 KOs) out cold in round three in the Smith-Vlasov co-feature on Saturday night at the Osage Casino in Tulsa, Oklahoma. A massive right hand that sounded like a cannon shot landing on the ear of Howard sent him twisting to the canvas live a pretzel. Time was 1:29.

Unbeaten heavyweight Jared “The Real Big Baby” Anderson (9-0, 9 KOs) scored a second round KO over Jeremiah “The Bullfrog” Karpency (16-3-1, 6 KOs) Anderson dropped Karpency with a body shot in round one. Identical punch in round two put Karpency down for the count. Time was :34.

Unbeaten junior lightweight “Prince” Albert Bell (18-0, 5 KOs) outscored Manuel Rey Rojas (20-5, 6 KOs) over eight. Scores were 78-73 3x.

2016 Olympic gold medalist Robson Conceição (16-0, 8 KOs) won by seventh round KO over Jesus Antonio Ahumada (17-4, 11 KOs) in a junior lightweight bout. A left hook finished Ahumada.

Unbeaten heavyweight Trey Lippe Morrison (17-0, 17 KOs), son of former heavyweight champion Tommy Morrison, scored an unsatisfying third round TKO over Jason Bergman (27-20-2, 18 KOs). Bergman seemingly dropped Morrison in round one, but it was ruled a slip. Bergman then argued with the referee giving Morrison extra time to recover. In round three, Bergman went down on his own when he twisted his ankle and the fight was over. Time 1:27.

Featherweight Duke Ragan (4-0, 1 KO) outpointed Charles Clark (3-7-1, 1 KO) over six rounds. 60-54 3x.

Unbeaten heavyweight Jeremiah Milton (3-0, 3 KOs) scored a first round KO over Jayvone Dafney (2-3, 2 KOs). Dafney was out on his feet after a right hand. Time was 1:19.

Unbeaten heavyweight Sonny “The Bronco” Conto (7-0, 6 KOs) scored a first round KO over Waldo Cortes (6-4, 3 KOs). A right hand laid out Cortes at 1:41.