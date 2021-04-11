Undefeated heavyweight Mike Balogun (17-0, 13 KOs) scored a second round KO over Keith Barr (20-14-1, 8 KOs) on Saturday night at The Rustica in Vero Beach, Florida. Balogun dropped Barr three times in round two to end it. Time was 2:45.

A wild clash between cruiserweights Johnnie Langston (9-3, 5 KOs) and Demetrius Banks (10-10-1, 3 KOs) ended in a no-contest. Both fighters were down in round one. Banks suffered a leg injury in round three when Langston threw him down from a clinch and the bottom rope snapped.