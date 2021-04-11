IBF junior bantamweight champion Jerwin “Pretty Boy” Ancajas (33-1-2, 22 KOs) retained his title against Jonathan Rodríguez (22-2, 16 KOs) in a slugfest on Saturday night at the Mohegan Sun Arena in Uncasville, Connecticut. Toe-to-toe action for all twelve rounds. Ancajas battered Rodriguez to the canvas with a barrage of punches in round eight. Scores were unanimous for Ancajas 115-112, 116-111, 117-110.

Unbeaten welterweight Eimantas Stanionis (13-0, 9 KOs) scored a twelve round unanimous decision over former world title challenger Thomas Dulorme (25-5-1, 16 KOs) in a WBA title eliminator. Stanionis pressed the action and won 115-113, 116-112, 117-111.