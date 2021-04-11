April 10, 2021
Boxing Results

Ancajas retains IBF superfly belt

IBF junior bantamweight champion Jerwin “Pretty Boy” Ancajas (33-1-2, 22 KOs) retained his title against Jonathan Rodríguez (22-2, 16 KOs) in a slugfest on Saturday night at the Mohegan Sun Arena in Uncasville, Connecticut. Toe-to-toe action for all twelve rounds. Ancajas battered Rodriguez to the canvas with a barrage of punches in round eight. Scores were unanimous for Ancajas 115-112, 116-111, 117-110.

Unbeaten welterweight Eimantas Stanionis (13-0, 9 KOs) scored a twelve round unanimous decision over former world title challenger Thomas Dulorme (25-5-1, 16 KOs) in a WBA title eliminator. Stanionis pressed the action and won 115-113, 116-112, 117-111.

Smith edges Vlasov to win WBO LH title
Balogun stops Barr, remains unbeaten

Top Boxing News

PLEASE READ
We have a few rules to make our comment section more enjoyable for everyone.
1. Keep comments related to boxing.
2. Be respectful, polite and keep it clean.
3. Personal attacks will not be tolerated.
Offending posts will be removed.
Repeat offenders will be put on moderation.

  • Ancajas and Rodriguez proudly represented their countries with skill, will and determination.

    Ancajas’ body punching was outstanding, and his punches looked more impactful than Rodriguez’s punches. Rodriguez gave it a heck of an attempt, but Rodriguez was missing one main quality: impactful punching power.

    I also believe Ancajas won.

    Reply
    • >
    %d bloggers like this: