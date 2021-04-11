The “Common Man” Joe Smith Jr. (27-3, 21 KOs) took a hard fought majority decision over Maxim Vlasov (45-4, 26 KOs) to claim the vacant WBO light heavyweight title on Saturday night at the Osage Casino in Tulsa, Oklahoma. The lanky awkward Vlasov outworked Smith early and cut Smith over the left eye in round one. That cut troubled Smith the rest of the way. Smith connected with a big right hand in round two, but Vlasov continued to outwork him. Vlasov started bleeding from the mouth in round five. Smith landed some big shots in round seven. Vlasov rebounded well in round eight and had a big round nine as Smith faded. Smith rallied in round eleven. Vlasov went down down but referee Gary Ritter ruled it a punch behind the head. Still, a big round for Smith. Smith also won round twelve. Scores were 114-114, 115-113, 115-112.
“It’s a great feeling,” said Smith. “It was definitely a close, tough fight. I give it to Vlasov. Great fighter. He really put on a great show tonight and toughed it out. I believe that round where I hurt him there… I believe he had his head down, and I should’ve got the knockout. I think I would’ve got the stoppage that {11th} round, but he pulled it off and made it out on his feet. I believe I got the victory tonight because they saw I landed the harder shots. He landed a lot of punches. It was a great fight.
“I want the other belts. I want the big fights out there. Now I gotta get back in the gym and keep working on my technique and stuff. I believe I’m going to start unifying belts.”
Vlasov stated, “This was a very hard-fought, competitive fight. I thought I was winning rounds and was well ahead. Against the aggressive style of Joe Smith, I came forward the entire fight. I felt confident I was winning and was securing rounds in the bank with the judges. I never felt that I was behind at any stage of the fight. This was my opportunity to show the world I was a world champion and I did that and Joe Smith knows I did that.”
BS …. Joe didn’t win…. A draw or for the Russian
ROBBERY!!!!!
Great fight,but bs decision.Vlasov was in control. Smith looked poor in most of the rounds.
Beterbiev destroys both of them.
I thought Joe would eventually win this fight but honestly I thought Maxim won the fight by at least two points. Either way it was a good fight but if Joe fights this way against Artur Beterviev, Artur destroys Joe easily!
A bias decision, Smith didn’t win this fight.
Ya always knew they would give it to Smith, but Buatsi, Callum Johnson, Azeez or Yarde beats this guy.
Yards? Wtf. Nonsense comment. He just got beat by Lyndon Arthur and has no names on his record outside of getting knocked out cold by an old Kovalev. And Dan Azeez? Another nobody. Stop smoking your surname.
I had it 115-113 the other way. Smith has more heart than skill. He’s a modern day Rocky Balboa. Maxim fought 50% of the fight like the Energizer Bunny and the other %50 like Hank from Me, Myself and Irene. Tough fight to score but entertaining
Not a big problem with the decision.. could have gone either way.. close fight. Not a robbery. For his troubles, Smith will get iced by Beterbiev
Great fight, thought draw or Smith by a round. Fair decision.
Smith did not win that, not close. Might help if Top rank exec and promoter doesn’t lose their minds WWE style and hover over replay in 11th too.
Draw was probably the right decision . The 115 to 112 card I don’t like there was no official knockdown or point deduction. In my opinion no round in the fight was so dominated that warranted and extra point deducted .
Joe Smith love to headpat lol