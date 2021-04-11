Undefeated WBO #7, IBF #9, WBC #12 welterweight Jaron “Boots” Ennis (27-0, 25 KOs) overpowered and knocked out former world champion and IBF #3 rated Sergey Lipinets (16-2-1, 12 KOs) on Saturday night at the Mohegan Sun Arena in Uncasville, Connecticut. A Lipinets slip in round four was incorrectly ruled a knockdown. No mistake about the knockdown in round six, however. A straight left put Lipinets down and out. Time was 2:11. Another dominant and impressive performance by Ennis.