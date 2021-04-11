Undefeated WBO #7, IBF #9, WBC #12 welterweight Jaron “Boots” Ennis (27-0, 25 KOs) overpowered and knocked out former world champion and IBF #3 rated Sergey Lipinets (16-2-1, 12 KOs) on Saturday night at the Mohegan Sun Arena in Uncasville, Connecticut. A Lipinets slip in round four was incorrectly ruled a knockdown. No mistake about the knockdown in round six, however. A straight left put Lipinets down and out. Time was 2:11. Another dominant and impressive performance by Ennis.
Top Boxing News
PLEASE READ
We have a few rules to make our comment section more enjoyable for everyone.
1. Keep comments related to boxing.
2. Be respectful, polite and keep it clean.
3. Personal attacks will not be tolerated.
Offending posts will be removed.
Repeat offenders will be put on moderation.
Boots is a classy kid and an excellent fighter. I hope he doesn’t become the Mike McCallum of this era. He looks scary good and I can’t see anyone wanting to mix it up with him for anything but a monster payday. Would love to see him and Crawford. Two switch hitters with pop. Would be something!!!