Unbeaten WBA #11, IBF #14 welterweight Conor Benn (18-0, 12 KOs) needed just 80 seconds to defend his WBA Continental title against Samuel Vargas (31-7-2, 14 KOs) on Saturday night at the Copper Box Arena in London. Benn, the son of former world champion Nigel Benn, jumped on Vargas early on and referee Michael Alexander quickly waved it off. Vargas complained about the stoppage.



WBO middleweight champion Savannah “The Silent Assasin” Marshall (10-0, 8 KOs) scored a third round KO over late sub Maria Lindberg (19-7-2, 10 KOs). Marshall dropped Lindberg in round two, then put her down for the count in round three. Time was 1:11.



“The Baby Face Assassin” Shannon Courtenay (7-1, 3 KOs) won by ten round unanimous decision over the previously unbeaten “Blonde Bomber” Ebanie Bridges (5-1, 2 KOs) in a clash for the vacant WBA women’s bantamweight world title. Bridges’ left eye was closed for the last few rounds. Judges favored the home fighter 97-94, 98-92, 98-92. The bout seemed much closer than that.



Bantamweight Kash Farooq (15-1, 6 KOs) outpointed Alexander Espinoza (20-3-2, 8 KOs) over ten for the WBC international silver title. Scores were 97-93, 97-95, 97-94.

Heavyweight Nick Campbell won his professional debut by TKO2 over Petr Frohlich (2-31-1, 1 KO).