Undercard Results from Melbourne, Australia IBF female junior featherweight Cherneka Johnson (15-1, 6 KOs) scored a ten round unanimous decision against 43-year-old former two-time world champion Susie "Q" Ramadan (29-4, 12 KOs). Scores were 97-90, 96-92, 96-91. In an upset, heavyweight Faiga Opelu 15-3-1, 11 KOs) got a fourth round referee's stoppage of previously unbeaten Hemi Ahio (19-1, 14 KOs). Cruiserweight David Nyika (5-0, 4 KOs) scored a second round knockout win over previously unbeaten Titi Motusaga (4-1, 3 KOs). Undercard Results from Brooklyn

