October 15, 2022
Undercard Results from Brooklyn

Super welterweight Vito Mielnicki Jr. (13-1, 8 KOs) took a workmanlike ten round unanimous decision against Limberth Ponce (19-6, 11 KOs). Scores were 98-92, 99-91, 99-91.

Unbeaten WBA #3, IBF #6, WBO #10, WBC #12 lightweight contender Michel “La Zarza Ali” Rivera (24-0, 14 KOs) won by eight round unanimous decision against Jerry “The Joker” Pérez (14-2, 11 KOs). Scores were 79-72, 79-72, 80-71. Perez down in round eight.

Undefeated 6’7 heavyweight Gurgen “Big Gug” Hovhannisyan (4-0, 4 KOs) battered 297lb former prospect Michael Coffie (13-3, 10 KOs) for six rounds and the bout was stopped after the sixth round.

  • Coffie is a tough guy and his defense isn’t very good. He’s also pretty slow, especially at almost 300lbs. I think Coffie should retire. If he continues on, he will take some terrible beatings.
    Gurgen doesn’t seem like much of a puncher, but he has quick hands and nice combinations – and he’s 24 which is a baby for a heavyweight.

