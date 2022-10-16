By Ray Wheatley – World of Boxing
Undisputed lightweight world champion Devin “The Dream” Haney (29-0, 15 KOs) took a one-sided twelve round unanimous decision over former champion “Ferocious” George Kambosos Jr. (20-2, 10 KOs) in a contractually required direct rematch on Saturday night (Sunday afternoon local time) at Rod Laver Arena in Melbourne, Australia.
Haney was cautioned in round one by the referee for holding. The 23-year-old Haney kept Kambosos off balance, connecting with his educated left jab and power right hand. Kambosos hurt Haney in round eight with a right hand to the body. The American suffered a cut over the right eye and was hurt again in round nine by a right hand, but Haney responded with two power right hands. Kambosos face was a mask of blood in round ten as Haney connected with left hooks and right hands. The doctor inspected cuts on Kambosos and allowed bout to continue. Both champion and challenger swapped solid punches in rounds eleven and twelve, and at the conclusion scores were 119-109, 118-110, 118-110.
Easy.. 11-1 or 10-2
Kambosos didn’t need this
Bad choice for him
Kambosos’ promoters basically got him an extra paycheck and something to tell his grandkids someday he fought twice on the big stage in his home country.
History repeats itself. Kambosos improved by being more aggressive, but lacked the ability to fight in his false southpaw stance. Kambosos was out gunned and simply resorting back to his flicking the jab off his hip and right lead cross which was his whole arsenal to be exact. Haney was too fast and again, repeated history.
This was worse than the first fight Haney dominated. The biggest issue is Kambosos thinks he’s a power puncher which he isn’t and he’s not a great boxer in my honest opinion. Going back to his roots as he says got him nowhere other than another decent check. I don’t se Kambosos beating any of the other elite guys at 135, they all pack a bigger punch than Devin.
Well, I hope to see Haney vs. Loma. I also have no problems with Haney vs. Davis.
Will anybody fight Cruz?? If Haney vs. Loma does not occur, maybe Loma can later fight Cruz, IF Loma defeats Ortiz?
And they ordered a rematch? Lol
Great job by Haney, beautiful boxer. His ability to see a fight unfold as its happening is elite. I know some people on here are saying Kamososo is shit but he isn’t, he just isn’t at Haneys level and there isn’t any shame in that, not many people are. One thing George does have is a huge heart. Looking forward to see what Haney does next.
Haney willl lose to Gervonta Davis
Exactly .. no surprise here.