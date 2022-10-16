By Ray Wheatley – World of Boxing

Undisputed lightweight world champion Devin “The Dream” Haney (29-0, 15 KOs) took a one-sided twelve round unanimous decision over former champion “Ferocious” George Kambosos Jr. (20-2, 10 KOs) in a contractually required direct rematch on Saturday night (Sunday afternoon local time) at Rod Laver Arena in Melbourne, Australia.

Haney was cautioned in round one by the referee for holding. The 23-year-old Haney kept Kambosos off balance, connecting with his educated left jab and power right hand. Kambosos hurt Haney in round eight with a right hand to the body. The American suffered a cut over the right eye and was hurt again in round nine by a right hand, but Haney responded with two power right hands. Kambosos face was a mask of blood in round ten as Haney connected with left hooks and right hands. The doctor inspected cuts on Kambosos and allowed bout to continue. Both champion and challenger swapped solid punches in rounds eleven and twelve, and at the conclusion scores were 119-109, 118-110, 118-110.