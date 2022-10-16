Former WBC heavyweight champion Deontay “The Bronze Bomber” Wilder (43-2-1, 42 KOs) returned to the ring and annihilated Robert “The Nordic Nightmare” Helenium (30-4, 19 KOs) in the first round of a WBC heavyweight title eliminator in the main event at Barclays Center in Brooklyn. After a slow first round, Wilder suddenly ended things with his famous right hand. A short right laid out Helenius just as the round was about to conclude. Helenius was down for several minutes. One-hitter-quitter. Time was 2:57.
Top Boxing News
PLEASE READ
We have a few rules to make our comment section more enjoyable for everyone.
1. Keep comments related to boxing.
2. Be respectful, polite and keep it clean.
3. Personal attacks will not be tolerated.
Offending posts will be removed.
Repeat offenders will be put on moderation.
We have a few rules to make our comment section more enjoyable for everyone.
1. Keep comments related to boxing.
2. Be respectful, polite and keep it clean.
3. Personal attacks will not be tolerated.
Offending posts will be removed.
Repeat offenders will be put on moderation.
Much more entertaining than the predictable and boring fight with Fury vs Chisora coming up.
lol… this one wasn’t predictable? Yeah, Fury is fighting against no-hopers, but Helenius was basically a no-hoper.
I guess not being able to justify that 80.00 was the right thing to do! Go me!
Wilder vs Joshua, set it up!
And Helenius was coming off the two biggest wins of his career. I figured this would be the ending, but seeing it happen so swift and violently …
I legit think this is up there with Wilders scariest KOs.
It took Helenius like 5 minutes to come to.
Wilder is too strong!
Who’s next?
Usyk, who will send Wilder back to retirement.
Usyk will face the same outcome. Wilder is far riskier than Fury for him because of that power. Plain and simple, he will find a way to avoid that.
Reminds me of when Haye KOed De Mori. You would have thought Helenius might have at least tried to rush Wilder early and throw a few bombs and see if he could land.
Geee.. No surprise here.
Was anyone actually convinced this would be competitive.
I guess Helenius Beating the shot fat guy twice is enough for some..
You clearly know absolutely nothing about boxing. Helenius is one of the strongest punches in the sport. The man had a dominant career before an injury derailed his career. His last two opponents were solid opponents they were not bombs and he destroyed them. Another moron casual fan thinking that you know something about the sport
What!!! Did not think it would be that easy!!!
Wow guess Wilder needed a win been a while.
Unfortunately for him. Wilder beats everyone …… but Fury
Fury isn’t anything special. Wilder isn’t beating anybody with boxing skill or has a good chin.
Just watched the replay…surely it was a short left hook and not a right hand that ko’d him?
What was the crowd attendance/ remember i was pout out/ wilder never filled New York..wether Brooklyn o barcaly..the had to invite the homelest on the street to fill fot television purposes…w canned backround crod noise..so as i was saying / i was there when Kownacki got beat by areolla.. i was there when lil Brian minto gave a dng ruff rumble in hotlantic City..yeasz tiny tim all that was told you about Lincolns Noerth its pure cockey..the resconstructionists in the South didnt even ghet pat suite Virginia..stopped ded surrounded at apa maddux…ted , bke, jim all ov them sun of nat o nathan…nathan sounds English dont it? !!! grained salz and level fyells….sidney leo and vedda??? jethroe max bodean baer junior woo the hel is buddy..wander? bce iva hoe campo??