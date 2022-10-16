Former WBC heavyweight champion Deontay “The Bronze Bomber” Wilder (43-2-1, 42 KOs) returned to the ring and annihilated Robert “The Nordic Nightmare” Helenium (30-4, 19 KOs) in the first round of a WBC heavyweight title eliminator in the main event at Barclays Center in Brooklyn. After a slow first round, Wilder suddenly ended things with his famous right hand. A short right laid out Helenius just as the round was about to conclude. Helenius was down for several minutes. One-hitter-quitter. Time was 2:57.

