Former heavyweight champion Deontay “The Bronze Bomber” Wilder explained his successful plan leading to his first round knockout of Robert Helenius. “I had to take my time,” said Wilder in the ring. “I had to circle around the ring. I had to be mobile, hostile, and agile tonight. I set him up, allowed him to reach, and then I attacked. So it was a great fight.

“Who’s next? …I’ve been hearing rumors about Usyk. I see he isn’t in the building, or is he? Most of the time when guys say they want me and they come to a show of mine, they see a devastating knockout, and then they turn the corner on me. I’ve had many. I’m down for Andy Ruiz, or Usyk, or whoever.

“Deontay Wilder is back…the excitement in the heavyweight division is back…there’s no heavyweight division without Deontay Wilder. That’s a fact!”