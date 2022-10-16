Former heavyweight champion Deontay “The Bronze Bomber” Wilder explained his successful plan leading to his first round knockout of Robert Helenius. “I had to take my time,” said Wilder in the ring. “I had to circle around the ring. I had to be mobile, hostile, and agile tonight. I set him up, allowed him to reach, and then I attacked. So it was a great fight.
“Who’s next? …I’ve been hearing rumors about Usyk. I see he isn’t in the building, or is he? Most of the time when guys say they want me and they come to a show of mine, they see a devastating knockout, and then they turn the corner on me. I’ve had many. I’m down for Andy Ruiz, or Usyk, or whoever.
“Deontay Wilder is back…the excitement in the heavyweight division is back…there’s no heavyweight division without Deontay Wilder. That’s a fact!”
I think Ruiz is likely but if I could pick his next fight, I’d say Wilder – Joyce.
Same thing crossed my mind actually. Would definitely find out more about Joyce’s chin in that one
I would love that one too.
If Joyce would survive a couple of rounds I think he takes it, but he’s a bit stiff and predictable and a perfect target for Wilder. Hard one to predict.
I think Joyce would be a major problem for Usyk to manage in later rounds. Wilder is trickier.
But yes, give Joyce the opportunity to prove himself. He deserves it. Why not against Wilder?
I’d sooner see Wilder v Joshua!
Night night, AJ!
Easy money. Helenious tried, but the ko was never in doubt.
I’d like to see Wilder and Joshua mix it up next.
A first round KO, with little or no exchanges doesn’t prove much of anything!
Was surprised that Wilder was able to get that kind of power on that punch. Didn’t look like he fully committed to the punch…like an arm punch. Sure was loud though, and helped Helenius catch some Z’s.
He can be sloppy and awkward as hell USF and he may’ve even lost a step given his last two fights and all of that inactivity, but Wilder has a crazy eraser. Every time he fights, the first question is what happens when he lands.
In a mediocre heavyweight division, Wilder possibly can beat everybody but Fury. This makes him mediocre in my book. Wake me up when the next great heavyweight emerges to clean up the division from these scrubs.
WHACK! End of story.
I’m over this clown, watch the reply Helenius took a dive and a paycheck. Fight Ruiz Jr