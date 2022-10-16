“I knew that he was looking for the jab. So my team wanted me to show other tools in my arsenal. My dad wanted me to throw the hook more. But I feel that the right hand was what won me the fight tonight,” said undisputed lightweight champion Devin Haney after defeated George Kambosos Jr. on Saturday night in Melbourne, Australia.

“When he first came out, I didn’t expect him to be switching. But I caught on to his timing and his angles, and I started to pick my shots more. Against a southpaw, the right hand is always on the money. That’s what happened.”

“He’s a warrior. I take my hat off to George Kambosos and all the Australian fans that came out. Thank you guys for giving me so much hospitality here.

“I should definitely be on the pound-for-pound rankings. In the first fight, they said that all I had was my jab. Today I came in and showed them my right hand. I showed how versatile I am. I came to Australia not once, but twice. I honored it, and beat the man twice in his hometown. I definitely deserve to be in the pound-for-pound rankings.

“We take on all comers. No matter who it is, we want to fight the best fighters in the world. I believe I’m the best fighter in the world. Whoever is next, bring him on!”