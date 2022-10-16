Photos: Sumio Yamada
Check out this GIANT Haney-Kambosos 2 photo gallery for some incredible shots, plus the scorecard.
_
Session expired
Please log in again. The login page will open in a new tab. After logging in you can close it and return to this page.
Despite his convincing win, I find Haney very boring to watch because he holds way too much. I’m surprised that he was not docked any points for holding in the first or second fight with Kambosos. I would not be shocked to see Haney will run to 140# and avoid facing Loma.