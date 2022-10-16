PLEASE READ
We have a few rules to make our comment section more enjoyable for everyone.
1. Keep comments related to boxing.
2. Be respectful, polite and keep it clean.
3. Personal attacks will not be tolerated.
Offending posts will be removed.
Repeat offenders will be put on moderation.
Session expired
Please log in again.
The login page will open in a new tab. After logging in you can close it and return to this page.
Not the photo what we wanted even its somehow beautifully brutal photo of a man who has just give everything for the love of his life what is boxing..
The most dangerous sport of them all.
Thats my country man , our hero and my training inspiration for many years now sleeping calmly on the canvas..
This was the moment we have wait here in Finland to arrive for 7-8 years now. Robert was in his prime then, but injuries etc came to play big part in his prime time.
We are small country and we dont have heritage,talents and know how to be the champions of the world in this very demanding sport as boxing is.
Robert has have big time money problems because lack of sponsors and people who supports him and so on.
I read that he has been almost broke with no money at all.
Robert has been training mainly in the island of Åland were is like 29 thousand citizens and thats it.
Robert is the only guy who has believe himself when nobody else has and he and his trainer has done this second coming by themselves.
Finland has not helped him at all.
2 wonderfull victory over Kownacki and the fight against some big dog name what you have been dreaming for so many years.
You did that journey alone.That is bravery and no matter or shame what the outcome was..
So in OUR EYES Robert Helenius you are a hero , a perfect rolemodel and example that no matter what you dont give up anything what you believe in.
Now retirement healthy and something else instead.
You had a great run.
Fight thru the fire with SISU PERKELE !
Thanks for the memories Robert ,we love you cheers !
Sorry my typos
That was verbose.
Plain & simple. Deontay beat his ass. Who Next? DDD, Joe Joyce, Whyte, AJ, Usyk, Chisora, Frank Sanchez, Martin Bakole, Kubrat Pulev, Filip Hrgovic.
Seriously. Who does Deontay beat up next?
Sanchez , Usyk , JJ, even Joshua beat Wilder this proves nothing.