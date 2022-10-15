WBC/WBA/IBF middleweight champion Claressa “GWOAT” Shields (13-0, 2 KOs) once again became the undisputed 160lb champion with a ten round unanimous decision over WBO titleholder Savannah “The Silent Assassin” Marshall (12-1, 10 KOs) on Saturday night in a grudge match at the O2 Arena in London. Shields, a two-time Olympic gold medalist, fired quick flurries that kept power-punching Marshall off-balance early on. Marshall upped the pressure and often bullied Shields into the ropes as the bout progressed. Scores were 96-94, 97-93, 97-93.

Marshall handed Shields an amateur defeat in 2012, the only time Shields has been toppled as a pro or amateur, but she couldn’t repeat the feat tonight in her own backyard.