WBC/WBA/IBF middleweight champion Claressa “GWOAT” Shields (13-0, 2 KOs) once again became the undisputed 160lb champion with a ten round unanimous decision over WBO titleholder Savannah “The Silent Assassin” Marshall (12-1, 10 KOs) on Saturday night in a grudge match at the O2 Arena in London. Shields, a two-time Olympic gold medalist, fired quick flurries that kept power-punching Marshall off-balance early on. Marshall upped the pressure and often bullied Shields into the ropes as the bout progressed. Scores were 96-94, 97-93, 97-93.
Marshall handed Shields an amateur defeat in 2012, the only time Shields has been toppled as a pro or amateur, but she couldn’t repeat the feat tonight in her own backyard.
Absolutely epic fight.
Must be a fight of the year contender!
I think they only needed about a foot of that ring.
Great performance from two warriors and I’d definitely watch it again!
Good fight bone of the better woman fights bin awhile Savanna was better puncher I thought but fair decision
Fight was close and figured they would take it away from Shields. Great fight to propell womens boxing
Women need to be elevated to 3 minute rounds and 12 rounds for title fights, they are just as amazing
Respect to the ladies
Let’s hold off on that for a while. Remember that there is a significant difference in cranial bone density so the risk for concussions and or permanent long term damage increases. But I do agree that the skill levels are constantly increasing.
Perfect outcome for boxing really. Right decision and amazing fight. Really impressed with Shields. I thought she would win on her bike, but she really stood her ground. Happy for her
They could take the main and co main events on this card and do them again sometime next year. That was awesome!
Great fight. Never thought Sheilds as boring, she just can’t punch. Alot of arm punches. If she sat down on her punches correctly she would have more power. Great performance from both and good decision. Marshall was tough, but Sheilds clearly the better athlete who threw more effective combinations
Guys….that was some quality stuff….to very good competitive matches…would absolutely watch that again…kinda surprised that ESPN actually put on a grade A show….the last fight was as expected…Shields just too skilled…but it was matched by Marshall’s competitive drive.,..Marshall actually shook Shields in the eleventh round….Shields just on another level … excellent counters…textbook counter right hand and shots on the inside and the body shots…..awesome display of skills…again Congrats to all….
I was rooting for Marshall. I didn’t watch the fight and would never pay to see Shields fight. Not surprised she won, but apparently it wasn’t as easy and as dominating a performance as she predicted it would be. Not a fan of the ignorant loudmouth Shields, as I have mentioned here many times. She’s unimpressive.
She owns you though. To have that much dislike to a world class professional prize fighter like Shields means she controls you. Even after she shows much love to her defeated foes, you still detest her. She own you.
Great fight and fair decision!!
At least the yanks cant complain about their fighter getting robbed, would of been different had it been in the US.
Congrats to both these warriors!!
What? Many fighters from the UK have won on US soul, just not against A level fighters. Are you still mad about Mayweather and Pac waxing your boy Hatton?
Hahaha “GWOAT” with an astounding record of 13-0 with 2 KO’s. An absolute terror in the ring! Couldn’t pay me enough to watch women’s “boxing”.
Shields just ruined boxing for me man I hate her
She owns you.
Ok Tye. What’s the beef with Shields?maybe you see something the rest of us don’t. Or are you just upset that she beat a fellow wanker?
Calm down world. It was an ok fight. I’m sure it’ll get Ring’s cover like the last big lady’s match was deemed greater than Bivol defeating the #1 p4p fighter.
If Shields could punch OMG, but she just has enough to keep yo ass honest!! She won convincingly, although I though she spent way too much time with her back against the ropes! The optics were worse than the actual fight! Congrats Champ!!
Shield’s uppercuts were snapping Marshals head up and back! Shields doesn’t have KO power which is true about most undisputed champions. They beat you by outworking you and connection rate. They embody the sweet science which is what boxing is. But that being said, if she does work on just sitting down on her punches more, and fining those angles, she will end many of her fights in KO fashion or make them quit.
Charlo: So if you don’t especially like a fighter they own you? I get that you want to drink her bath water, but man, you sound like a clown. I own you, Charlo!! See?
Shakespeare said it best :
Love me or hate me, both are in my favor.
If you love me, I’ll always be in your heart.
If you hate me, I’ll always be in your mind.“
Bunch of little girls judging fighters on personality and not accomplishments or ability. She whipped Marshall’s ass.