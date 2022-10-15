In a female super featherweight title unification, WBC champion Alycia Baumgardner (12-1, 7 KOs) took the IBF and WBO belts from Mikaela Mayer (17-0, 5 KOs) via ten round split decision in the co-feature of the big all-women’s card at the O2 Arena in London. Close fight. Baumgardner nearly doubled up Mayer’s power punch totals to win 96-95, 96-95 on two cards. Mayer was up 97-93 on the third card.
Terrible decision.
First card was right…97-93 for Mayer.
Personally I thought Mayer did the better quality work and controlled the fight with the jab while BG took too much time posing and not enough time throwing.
Baffling.
Wrong. The 97-93 was ridiculous. The 96-95 were good cards. Could have been a draw.
97-93 for Mayer to me personally was a bad score card I had Baumgardner landing the cleaner more telling punches and showing good ring generalship.
I independently scored it in favor of Baum by one point before the scorecards were announced. Mayer looked tired and flat from the opening bell.
Not sure about these judges. Mikaela Mayer won the fight. 97-93 or 96-95 doesnt matter since the judges have the fight away.
Clear win Mayer. 97-93 was right.
Baumgardner won, period, very hard fought by the two ladies, but fair decision
I agree. Baumgardner was superb tonight. Mayer showed no class.
I caught the back end of the fight and didn’t see the cards but it looked to me like the right person won.
Both quality fighters.
I thought Baumgardner edged it, but that was so close that I wouldn’t have had a problem with any result as a draw or a winner by one or two points. I will say that, given their backgrounds, I would expect Baumgardner to have a more decisive edge in the rematch. I think she’ll grow a lot from this fight and she’s 28 – right in her prime.
Baum says she will not grant a rematch.
How can you get 96-95 (twice) in a 10 round fight with no knockdowns? Its got to be 95-95 or 96-94 but NOT 96-95.
5-4 and 1 even is 96-95.
There’s this thing they call an even round…10-10. Make sense now?
You can score a rd 10-10 if it’s even
I want to applaud the judges for making the right decision. Baumgardner was superb tonight. I had Baumgardner winning 7 rounds to 3.
The right girl won. Mayer was a lousy sport at the end
The first three rounds were the difference. Mayer basically gave those rounds away by not aggressively backing Baumgardner up and letting her hands go. Baumgardner outworked her in those early rounds. Mayer started taking over in the 4th round and kept the pressure on till the end.
It was a close fight and I wouldn’t have any quarrel with Mayer winning or a draw. If they do have a rematch, Mayer should take a lesson from this fight and see that pressure and higher punch rate would be needed to secure a win.
Those numbers are according to compubox , the real score is far from that power punches score. No way Alycia won, Mayer won maybe as close as 96-94 or maybe 97-93.
Don’t know what fight you were watching Jerry. Mayer clearly lost the first 3’rounds. She also lost the last round. All the rest of rounds were pretty close. She lost, she wasn’t active enough to make a case. A draw would have been a stretch. Then you would be giving Mayer the benefit in every close round. Close but clear win for Alycia in my book
Mayer won. Period. Point. Blank. I had it 6-4, in a weird world a draw, but Mayer won!!
A rematch sounds warranted.