In a female super featherweight title unification, WBC champion Alycia Baumgardner (12-1, 7 KOs) took the IBF and WBO belts from Mikaela Mayer (17-0, 5 KOs) via ten round split decision in the co-feature of the big all-women’s card at the O2 Arena in London. Close fight. Baumgardner nearly doubled up Mayer’s power punch totals to win 96-95, 96-95 on two cards. Mayer was up 97-93 on the third card.

