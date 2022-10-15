Female lightweight Caroline Dubois (4-0, 3 KOs) got the first knockout on the big all-women’s card taking place at the O2 Arena in London. Dubois, the sister of WBA regular heavyweight champion Daniel Dubois, knocked down Milena Koleva (10-15-1, 4 KOs) in round four and got a referee’s stoppage in round five. Time was 1:53. Koleva has now lost 9 of her last 10.
Featherweight Lauren Price (2-0, 1 KO) got a fourth round referee’s stoppage against Timea Belik (6-7, 2 KOs).
Other Results:
Karriss Artingtsall W6 Marina Sakharov (featherweight)
April Hunter W6 Erica Alvarez (super welterweight)
Shannon Ryan W4 Buchra El Quaissi (super flyweight)
Georgia O’Connor W4 Joyce van Ee (welterweight)
Ginny Fuchs W6 Gemma Ruegg (super flyweight)
Sarah Liegmann W6 Bec Connolly (super bantamweight)
