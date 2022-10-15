By Ray Wheatley – World of Boxing
WBO #1 super lightweight Liam Paro (23-0, 14 KOs) scored an spectacular first round knockout over previously unbeaten Brock Jarvis (20-1, 18 KOs) to retain the WBO Global title at the South Bank Piazza in Brisbane, Queensland, Australia. Brock pressed the action until he ran into a Paro left hand and went down hard. Time was 2:29. The bout headlined Matchroom Boxing’s first show in Australia.
Undefeated WBO #10, IBF #15 heavyweight Demsey “The Tower” McKean (22-0, 14 KOs) scored a third round knockout against brawler Patrick Korte (18-2-1, 15 KOs) in an entertaining fight. Both fighters unloaded on each other until the 6’7 McKean dropped Korte with an uppercut. Korte struggled to get up and the fight was stopped. Time was 2:59. McKean claimed the vacant IBF Intercontinental crown.
Unbeaten female featherweight Skye Nicolson (5-0, 0 KOs) scored a one-sided ten round unanimous decision over Krystina “Mousey” Jacobs (6-4, 0 KOs) over ten rounds to claim the vacant women’s Commonwealth title. Scores were 100-89, 99-90, 98-91. Jacobs down in round four.
In a clash between unbeaten super middleweights, “El Tijuanero” Cesar Mateo Tapia (15-0, 9 KOs) scored a ten round unanimous decision over Abdoulaye Mayweather (7-1, 5 KOs). Scores were 99-91, 97-93, 97-93. Tapia retained the WBA Oceania title.
Other Results:
Rocky Ogden TKO1 Ben Cameron Hands (super featherweight)
Dylan Biggs W8 Mirko Pizzi (super welterweight)
Jalen Tait TKO7 Rhys Evans (lightweight)
Jeff Fenech needs to have a close look at the way he’s training this kid…..Fenech used to impose himself on his opposition,no haymakers and would wear them down……..Brock Jarvis goes out yet again and tries to KO the other guy first thing,he’s no Tommy Hearns …… can he box ……….I really don’t know !!!
Just as I expected Paro with the KO, Jarvis has no chin and he needs more work.
Jeff Fenech needs to fire this kid. Send him to trade school. Brock Jarvis needs to go back to school and get a college degree. Who knows? He can make money selling something. His boxing career is over.
I hate to break it to Paro, but he is not going to be able to pull this off against a top 20 lightweight. No way. Someone in the top 15 or 20 will beat him.
Wow impressive win for Paro and a return to the drawing board for Jarvis..
Jeff Fenech is the problem he was a great fighter but no idea how to train fighters . Give it away Jeff before you get someone really hurt . He even got Mike Tyson beat up ! Let’s face is boxing is a brutal sport , Jeff wasn’t real smart to start with .
Brock, is the most stationary fighter I’ve seen in a long time. Can’t miss him even if you try.