By Ray Wheatley – World of Boxing

WBO #1 super lightweight Liam Paro (23-0, 14 KOs) scored an spectacular first round knockout over previously unbeaten Brock Jarvis (20-1, 18 KOs) to retain the WBO Global title at the South Bank Piazza in Brisbane, Queensland, Australia. Brock pressed the action until he ran into a Paro left hand and went down hard. Time was 2:29. The bout headlined Matchroom Boxing’s first show in Australia.

Undefeated WBO #10, IBF #15 heavyweight Demsey “The Tower” McKean (22-0, 14 KOs) scored a third round knockout against brawler Patrick Korte (18-2-1, 15 KOs) in an entertaining fight. Both fighters unloaded on each other until the 6’7 McKean dropped Korte with an uppercut. Korte struggled to get up and the fight was stopped. Time was 2:59. McKean claimed the vacant IBF Intercontinental crown.

Unbeaten female featherweight Skye Nicolson (5-0, 0 KOs) scored a one-sided ten round unanimous decision over Krystina “Mousey” Jacobs (6-4, 0 KOs) over ten rounds to claim the vacant women’s Commonwealth title. Scores were 100-89, 99-90, 98-91. Jacobs down in round four.

In a clash between unbeaten super middleweights, “El Tijuanero” Cesar Mateo Tapia (15-0, 9 KOs) scored a ten round unanimous decision over Abdoulaye Mayweather (7-1, 5 KOs). Scores were 99-91, 97-93, 97-93. Tapia retained the WBA Oceania title.

Other Results:

Rocky Ogden TKO1 Ben Cameron Hands (super featherweight)

Dylan Biggs W8 Mirko Pizzi (super welterweight)

Jalen Tait TKO7 Rhys Evans (lightweight)