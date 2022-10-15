By Héctor Villarreal

Former WBA bantamweight super champion, Panamanian Anselmo “Chemito” Moreno (41-6-1, 14 KOs), and Mexican Julio Cesar Cruz (12-5, 6KOs), beat the scale on Friday for their 8-round bout which stars the Laguna Premium Boxing Promotions card on Saturday night at the Vasco Núñez de Balboa Convention Center in Panama City, Panama.

Another former WBA super champion, Jamaican Nicholas “The Axeman” Walters weighed in at 145 but his representatives did not find an opponent for his comeback fight after almost 6-year inactivity.

Anselmo Moreno 128 vs Julio Cruz 127

Chann Thonson 136.25 vs Tony Gomez 135

Trevor Thonson 136 vs Samir Cuentas 137

Victor Delgado 231 vs Pascial Hodgson 241.25

Dervin Colina 172 vs Francisco Cordero 181

Kadir Macias 138 vs Josue Alvarado 140

Jack Hemmings 117.25 vs Andres Peñaloza 116

Einar Rios 118 vs Raul Melendez 117.5

Angel Bethancourt 113.5 vs Fernando Lorenzo 115

Hibrahim Valdespino 124.5 vs Calender Nuñez 126

First fight starts 7:30 pm