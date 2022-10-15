By Damon Gonzalez/LatinBox Sports

Unbeaten flyweight Anthony “Princesa” Olascuaga (5-0, 3 KOs) from Los Angeles, California stopped Marco Sustaita (13-5-1, 11 KOs) from Oceanside, California with a devastating finish at the official time 2:40 seconds of the opening round, putting away Sustaita with a devastating body shot that put him on the canvas in the opening stanza.

Olascuaga successfully defended his WBA Fedelatin flyweight title in front of a sold-out crowd at the Seneca Resort & Casino in Niagara Falls, New York.

In the co-main event, bantamweight Mikiah Kreps (4-0, 2 KOs) from Niagara Falls, New York scored a six round unanimous decision victory over Carmarie Matos Vargas (3-1, 1 KO) from Mayaguez, Puerto Rico. Judges official scores 58-55 3x in favor of Kreps.

In the opening bout of the night, Lightweight Gerffred Naavot from Buffalo, New York finished off Juan Carlos Montanez Cirilo from Trujillo Alto, Puerto Rico at 2:20 seconds of round two. Naavot jumped on him quickly with hard power shots, not giving Martinez a chance to counter. Outstanding performance by Naavot.

Super Bantamweights Alexander Castellano (8-1-1, 2 KOs) from Tonawanda, New York and Miguel Angel Carrizo (3-1-1, 2 KO’s) Buenos Aires, Argentina, battled to a six round majority draw. Judges scores: 59-55, 58-56, 57-57.

Super Flyweight Trinidad Vargas (2-0, 1 KO) from Dallas, Texas scored a four round unanimous decision victory over Jenn Gonzalez from Santa Teresa, Nicaragua, 39-35 (3x) on all three judges cards.

Jr Welterweight Michael Vega from Niagara Falls scored a four round split decision against a very tough Carlos Nuñez from Chester, New York. Judges official scores: 37-39, 37-39, 37-39.

Super Featherweight Daniel Dejesus (1-0-1) from Buffalo, New York vs. Jean Carlos Sepulveda (0-3-2) from Bronx, New York battled to a four round majority draw. Judges scorecards: 39-37, 38-38 2x.