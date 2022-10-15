October 15, 2022
Boxing Results

“Princesa” Olascuaga annihilates Sustaita

Seneca
Photo: Damon Gonzalez for All Star Boxing

By Damon Gonzalez/LatinBox Sports

Unbeaten flyweight Anthony “Princesa” Olascuaga (5-0, 3 KOs) from Los Angeles, California stopped Marco Sustaita (13-5-1, 11 KOs) from Oceanside, California with a devastating finish at the official time 2:40 seconds of the opening round, putting away Sustaita with a devastating body shot that put him on the canvas in the opening stanza.

Olascuaga successfully defended his WBA Fedelatin flyweight title in front of a sold-out crowd at the Seneca Resort & Casino in Niagara Falls, New York.

In the co-main event, bantamweight Mikiah Kreps (4-0, 2 KOs) from Niagara Falls, New York scored a six round unanimous decision victory over Carmarie Matos Vargas (3-1, 1 KO) from Mayaguez, Puerto Rico. Judges official scores 58-55 3x in favor of Kreps.

In the opening bout of the night, Lightweight Gerffred Naavot from Buffalo, New York finished off Juan Carlos Montanez Cirilo from Trujillo Alto, Puerto Rico at 2:20 seconds of round two. Naavot jumped on him quickly with hard power shots, not giving Martinez a chance to counter. Outstanding performance by Naavot.

Super Bantamweights Alexander Castellano (8-1-1, 2 KOs) from Tonawanda, New York and Miguel Angel Carrizo (3-1-1, 2 KO’s) Buenos Aires, Argentina, battled to a six round majority draw. Judges scores: 59-55, 58-56, 57-57.

Super Flyweight Trinidad Vargas (2-0, 1 KO) from Dallas, Texas scored a four round unanimous decision victory over Jenn Gonzalez from Santa Teresa, Nicaragua, 39-35 (3x) on all three judges cards.

Jr Welterweight Michael Vega from Niagara Falls scored a four round split decision against a very tough Carlos Nuñez from Chester, New York. Judges official scores: 37-39, 37-39, 37-39.

Super Featherweight Daniel Dejesus (1-0-1) from Buffalo, New York vs. Jean Carlos Sepulveda (0-3-2) from Bronx, New York battled to a four round majority draw. Judges scorecards: 39-37, 38-38 2x.

Weights from Hanover, Maryland

Top Boxing News

PLEASE READ
We have a few rules to make our comment section more enjoyable for everyone.
1. Keep comments related to boxing.
2. Be respectful, polite and keep it clean.
3. Personal attacks will not be tolerated.
Offending posts will be removed.
Repeat offenders will be put on moderation.
>