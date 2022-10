Weights from Rosemont, Illinois William Langston 167 vs. Caleb Hernandez 169 Jimmy Quiter 166.6 vs. Simon Buettner 166.2

(Illinois State middleweight title) Thomas Hughes 167.5 vs. Mirady Zola 166

Evan Jack 139 vs. Kechaune Jenkins 138

Brandi Robinson 123.5 vs. Brittany Dukes 123

Mario Guerra 140 vs. Steven Merrill TBA

Deontae Pettigrew 293 vs. Jamal Woods 245

Juan Carlos Guerra 146.5 vs. Adrian Mazon Jr. 146

Olivia Curry 158.5 vs. Samantha Pill 159

Matthew Hambric 204 vs. Armando Reeves 214

Calvin Glover 144 vs. Ronnie Gelomo 143 Venue: Parkway Bank Sports Complex in Rosemont, Illinois

Promoter: Hitz Boxing

1st Bell: 7 PM CT

"Princesa" Olascuaga annihilates Sustaita Weights from Hanover, Maryland

