Elijah Pierce 121.4 vs. Daron Williams 119.4

(WBC USNBC silver super bantamweight title)

Note: Williams and Pierce had to be separated at the weigh-in.

Brandon Chambers 120.6 vs. Vit Y 120.4

Joseph Veazey 144.2 vs. Rashad Kilpatrick 142.4

Antonio Duntonvs.El 129.8 vs. Francois Scarboro Jr. 130.2

Mansaborie Conde 164.4 vs. Brandon Clark 164

Jaqeem Hutcherson 121.8 vs. Ernest Hall 121.6

Anthony Williams 168 vs. Derrick Vann 165.6

Stacy Selby 144 vs. Maurice Anthony 148

Jeffrey Yu 128.6 vs. Mateo Diaz 128

Ahmad Muhammad Jones 140.6 vs. Kani Burnside 139.8

Dwayne Holmes Jr. 122.2 vs. Rensley Washington 121.4

Venue: The Hall! Inside Live Casino Hotel Maryland

Promoter: Jeter Promotions

1st Bell 7 PM (Doors 6 PM ET)