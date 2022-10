Haney, Kambosos make weight Devin Haney 134.8 vs. George Kambosos Jr 134

(undisputed lightweight title) Jason Moloney 117.8 vs. Nawaphon Kaikanha 117.3

Andrew Moloney 114.7 vs. Norbelto Jimenez 114.9

Cherneka Johnson 121 vs. Susie Ramadan 119.3

Hemi Ahio 243.3 vs. Faiga Opelu 223.8

David Nyika 199.7 vs. Titi Motusaga 196.9 Venue: Rod Laver Arena, Melbourne, Victoria, Australia

Promoter: Top Rank, DiBella Entertainment

Helenius outweighs Wilder by nearly 40 lbs

