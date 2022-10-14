Helenius outweighs Wilder by nearly 40 lbs Deontay Wilder 214.5 vs. Robert Helenius 253.25

(WBC heavyweight eliminator) Caleb Plant 167.25 vs. Anthony Dirrel 167.75

(WBC super middleweight eliminator) Venue: Barclays Center, Brooklyn, NY

Promoter: TGB Promotions

TV: PPV Note: Wilder weighed 238 in his previous fight against Tyson Fury. Helenius weighed 246 in his last fight against Adam Kownacki. So Wilder is 23.5 pounds lighter and Helenius is 7.25 pounds heavier. Weights from London Like this: Like Loading...

Top Boxing News

PLEASE READ

We have a few rules to make our comment section more enjoyable for everyone.

1. Keep comments related to boxing.

2. Be respectful, polite and keep it clean.

3. Personal attacks will not be tolerated.

Offending posts will be removed.

Repeat offenders will be put on moderation.

