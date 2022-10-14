Deontay Wilder 214.5 vs. Robert Helenius 253.25
(WBC heavyweight eliminator)
Caleb Plant 167.25 vs. Anthony Dirrel 167.75
(WBC super middleweight eliminator)
Venue: Barclays Center, Brooklyn, NY
Promoter: TGB Promotions
TV: PPV
Note: Wilder weighed 238 in his previous fight against Tyson Fury. Helenius weighed 246 in his last fight against Adam Kownacki. So Wilder is 23.5 pounds lighter and Helenius is 7.25 pounds heavier.
Wilder should have been this light against Fury instead of bulking up. Maybe he would have not been so sluggish. Early KO for Wilder.
This card is
Can’t wait
Good card, but not $75 bucks good IMO!!
Interesting, and good imo, choice for Wlder to come in so light. I think it clearly shows that he has no intention to fight on the inside and just stay at range and bomb Helenius out.
The math is incorrect. If the listed weights are right, Wilder is 23.5 pounds lighter!
Not sure how lose 24 pounds of muscle in a short time ..that would mean he took steroids for fury fight
Put Wilder in that stupid Super Cruiserweight division the WBC wants to have.