October 14, 2022
Boxing News

Helenius outweighs Wilder by nearly 40 lbs

Lr Tgb Wilder Helenius Weigh In Wilder Vs Helenius Trappfotos 10142022 8609
Photo: Stephanie Trapp/TGB Promotions

Deontay Wilder 214.5 vs. Robert Helenius 253.25
(WBC heavyweight eliminator)

Caleb Plant 167.25 vs. Anthony Dirrel 167.75
(WBC super middleweight eliminator)

Venue: Barclays Center, Brooklyn, NY
Promoter: TGB Promotions
TV: PPV

Note: Wilder weighed 238 in his previous fight against Tyson Fury. Helenius weighed 246 in his last fight against Adam Kownacki. So Wilder is 23.5 pounds lighter and Helenius is 7.25 pounds heavier.

Weights from London

Top Boxing News

PLEASE READ
We have a few rules to make our comment section more enjoyable for everyone.
1. Keep comments related to boxing.
2. Be respectful, polite and keep it clean.
3. Personal attacks will not be tolerated.
Offending posts will be removed.
Repeat offenders will be put on moderation.

  • Wilder should have been this light against Fury instead of bulking up. Maybe he would have not been so sluggish. Early KO for Wilder.

    Reply

  • Interesting, and good imo, choice for Wlder to come in so light. I think it clearly shows that he has no intention to fight on the inside and just stay at range and bomb Helenius out.

    Reply
    • >