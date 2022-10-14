Claressa Shields 159.3 vs. Savannah Marshall 159.3
(undisputed female middleweight title)
Mikaela Mayer 129.3 vs. Alycia Baumgardner 129.3
(WBC/IBF/WBO super featherweight unification)
Venue: O2 Arena, London
Promoter: BOXXER, Top Rank
TV: ESPN+
