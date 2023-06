Unbeaten featherweight prospect Bruce “Shu Shu” Carrington (8-0, 5 KOs) got an eighth round referee’s stoppage against Luis Porozo (16-7, 9 KOs). Time was 2:17. One-sided fight, but Porozo wasn’t hurt so the late stoppage seemed unwarranted.

Unbeaten WBA #7, WBO #7 jr lightweight Henry Lebron (18-0, 10 KOs) scored a ten round unanimous decision over Carlos Ramos (17-3, 10 KOs). Lebron dropped Ramos in rounds eight and ten en route to a 97-91, 98-90, 98-90 verdict.