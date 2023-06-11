WBC #8 cruiserweight Ryan “The Bruiser” Rozicki (18-1, 17 KOs) scored a third round TKO over late sub Zamig Atakishiyev (8-2-1, 6 KOs) on Saturday night at the Halifax Forum, Halifax, Nova Scotia. Rozicki started putting it on Atakishiyev in round two. The referee waved it off after more punishment in round three. Time was 1:14. Former world champion Kell Brook was taking in the action at ringside.

In the co-feature, super bantamweight Pedro Bernal (12-1-2, 4 KOs) stopped 41-year-old fan favorite Tyson Cave (35-4, 14 KOs) in round two. Body shots proved to be Cave’s undoing. After three knockdowns, Bernal’s hand was raised. Cave was returning to the ring for the first time since 2019.