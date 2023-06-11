By Miguel Maravilla at ringside

Mexico, City’s Mayeli Flores (10-1-1, 3 KO’s) won an entertaining eight round unanimous decision over former world champion Mariana “La Barbie” Juarez (55-13-4, 19 KO’s) of Mexico, City in a women’s super-bantamweight bout. Flores took it to Juarez from the start, outworking and beating her to the punch in the early rounds. In the fourth, Flores kept pressuring backing Juarez to the ropes as the former world champion appeared very sluggish.

Flores was the fresher fighter in the fifth as she continued to outwork and outland a bleeding Juarez. It was all Flores in the sixth as she kept up the pressure and displaying relentlessness taking it to Juarez. La Barbie could not keep Flores off her in the seventh as she backed her to ropes and continues to let the hands go. Juarez was fading in the eighth and final round as Flores kept coming but managed to make it to the final bell.

After eight rounds, the judges scored the bout 80-72, 79-73, and 79-73.

* * *

Local flyweight Ricardo Sandoval won a hard-fought unanimous decision over a very game Rocco Santamauro of Los Angeles in the DAZN opening bout. Sandoval (22-2, 16 KO’s) from nearby Rialto, California came out aggressive as Santamauro (22-2, 6 KO’s) hinted to referee Ray Corona about a headbutt in the opening seconds of the fight, Sandoval kept the pressure. A thudding right hand by Sandoval in the second got Santamauro’s attention as Sandoval continued to bring the pressure. Starting off where he left off, Sandoval landed huge punches in the third as Santamauro was beginning to feel the power. In the fourth, Sandoval kept up the pace as Santamauro’s face was beginning to swell up. At the halfway mark in the fifth, Santamauro was beginning to fade as Sandoval kept finding openings and break him down.

* * *

Exchanging to begin the sixth, with Santamauro getting his second wind he fought at fast pace with Sandoval. The following round in the seventh, Sandoval and Santamauro mixed it up as Santamauro appeared to be game. Stalking in the eighth, Sandoval stayed on top of Santamauro as he kept his distance and clinched at the opportunity. Late in the fight in the ninth, Sandoval was in control but there was still fight left in Santamauro. On the hunt and pressuring, Sandoval was lurking in the tenth and final round as Santamauro jabbed and kept his distance. Continuing to pressure, Sandoval worked his way to the decision win.

The judges scored the bout 98-82, 96-94, and 96-94.

* * *

San Diego featherweight prospect Jorge Chavez (7-0, 5 KO’s) won a six round unanimous decision over Christian Lorenzo (3-5, 1 KO) of Los Angeles. Chavez attacked from the opening bell landing heavily on Lorenzo. Continuing to land heavy, Chavez controlled the pace as he closed the round aggressively, unloading a series of punches on Lorenzo. Coming out aggressive to begin the third, Chavez cornered Lorenzo and attacked as he dictated the pace. In the fourth, Chavez continued to outwork Lorenzo and dictate the fight. Coming out for the fifth, Chavez kept bringing the pressure as Lorenzo valiantly mixed it up. The sixth and final round, saw Chavez finish strong outworking the fading Lorenzo in route to a decision win. After completing six rounds, all three judges scored the bout 60-54.

* * *

In the opening bout from the Toyota Arena in Ontario, California, super welterweight Anthony Saldivar (4-0, 2 KO) scored a second-round knockout over Jerome Clayton (2-2-1, 2 KO’s) of Louisiana. It was a fast-paced opening round as Saldivar and Clayton displayed some flash. Exchanging in the second, a short right hand by Saldivar dropped Clayton, later in the round Clayton hit the canvas a second time and he got up again. Saldivar finished Clayton knocking him down for a third time as referee Jack Reiss waved off the bout at 2:01.