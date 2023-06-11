Photos: Sumio Yamada

Former lightweight king Teofimo Lopez (19-1, 13 KOs) dethroned previously unbeaten WBO junior welterweight champion Josh Taylor (19-1, 13 KOs) by twelve round unanimous decision on Saturday night in front of a sold-out Theater at Madison Square Garden. Taylor started strong but Lopez took over after a few rounds and started beating Taylor to the punch. Later on, Teofimo was just teeing off at times. Taylor was close to going down in round twelve. Scores were 115–113, 115-113, 117-111.

“Josh Taylor is a tough dude,” said Lopez. “I can see why he beat so many fighters. But you’ve got to counter the counterpuncher. You’ve got to outsmart the man and get in there. And I did that. I think I did enough.This is what it is all about.”

“I questioned myself for a good reason. You guys don’t understand. I’ve always been my worst critic. And you guys got a little glimpse of it. But I’ve just got to ask you one thing, and one thing only. Do I still got it?

“I’m so grateful. This was a bout fixing what we needed to. That’s why I don’t leave my coach. I trust in him a lot.”

“No excuses,” said Taylor. “It wasn’t my best. The better man won tonight. I’ve got no excuses. I fought to the best of my ability. He was better than me tonight. It is what it is. Congratulations to Teofimo.

“I thought it was a close fight. I’d love to do it again. I definitely know I’m better than that, and I know I can beat him still. I’d love to do it again. But he’s the champ, so the ball is in his court.”

