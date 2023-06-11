“I am very happy with the fight,” said Jaime Munguia after his come-from-behind win over Sergiy Derevyanchenko on Saturday night Toyota Arena in Ontario, CA. “It was a great victory, we made some mistakes but we’re still here undefeated. I am very happy with the decision and in reality it took me a lot of effort to achieve it. It was difficult but we were able to catch and hurt him in the 10th round and then we dropped him in the 12th round. I think ultimately, we achieved the victory thanks to my training. We trained really hard in the gym, obviously it’s not the same in the gym as in the ring, but we are always working hard, always trying to improve.”

