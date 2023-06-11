June 11, 2023
Boxing News

Francis decisions Arguello in Argentina

By Mystic Zach Hirsch at ringside

Unbeaten featherweight prospect Dominique Francis (14-0, 9 KOs) of Miami, Florida defeated local favorite Braian Ariel Arguello (6-3, 3 KOs) of Argentina Saturday night at the Casino Buenos Aires, in Buenos Aires, Argentina. Both fighters scored knockdowns but it was Francis who showed he is a different level talent in route to winning the 10 round unanimous decisión. The official scores of the 10 round featherweight bout were 96-90, 95-91, 94-92 all in favor to Francis. The Francis-Arguello bout was featured on the WBA’s annual KO for Drugs show with TyC Sports televising the show.

Also in action was unbeaten heavyweight Ivan Dychko, who moved 13-0, 12 KOs after a second round stoppage of Ariel Esteban Bracamonte (12-11, 6 KOs).

