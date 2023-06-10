Edwards outpoints Campos, retains IBF fly title In a bout everyone knew was going the distance, IBF flyweight champion Sunny Edwards (20-0, 4 KOs) scored a twelve round unanimous decision over Andres Campos (15-1, 4 KOs) on Saturday night at the OVO Arena in London, England. Close fight when Edwards chose to stand his ground, but when Edwards used his mobility, Campos rarely touched him. Scores were 117-111 3x. Undercard Results from Madison Square Garden Undercard Results from London Like this: Like Loading...

