In a bout everyone knew was going the distance, IBF flyweight champion Sunny Edwards (20-0, 4 KOs) scored a twelve round unanimous decision over Andres Campos (15-1, 4 KOs) on Saturday night at the OVO Arena in London, England. Close fight when Edwards chose to stand his ground, but when Edwards used his mobility, Campos rarely touched him. Scores were 117-111 3x.
Edwards really is the most boring champion possible. No power and he runs. Boxing fans need to start rejecting these non-fighters who use all their stamina for staying away.
Well said.
Edwards has a super irritating style and carries on like he is an all-time great.
Rarely touched? Fight much closer than scores show.
You can’t teach power so he puts on the skates