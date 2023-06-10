Unbeaten heavyweight Johnny “The Romford Bull” Fisher (9-0, 8 KOs) needed just 2:07 to annihilate Emilio Salas (7-5-1, 3 KOs) in round one. A left hook that seemingly barely grazed Salas sent him to the canvas to end it.

In a pair of women’s world title fights, WBA bantamweight titleholder Nina Hughes (6-0, 2 KOs) outpointed Katie Healy 6-1, 0 KOs) over ten by scores of 100-90, 99-91, 100-90 and Ellie Scotney (7-0, 0 KOs) dethroned IBF super bantamweight titleholder Cherneka Johnson (15-2, 6 KOs) via ten round unanimous decision. Scores were 98-92, 98-92, 97-93.

Other Results:

Reece Bellotti W10 Youssef Khoumari (super featherweight)

Cheavon Clarke TKO5 David Jamieson (cruiserweight)

Shannon Ryan W8 Martina Bernile (female super flyweight)

George Liddard TKO1 Nikolas Dzurnak (middleweight)

Muhammad Ali W4 Bryan Castro (super bantamweight)