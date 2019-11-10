WBA gold super bantamweight champion Ronny Rios (32-3, 16 KOs) scored a fourth round KO over Hugo Berrio (28-8-1, 18 KOs). Rios dominated from the outset and finally dropped Berrio with a big right hand to end it. Time was 2:56.

Unbeaten 18-year-old super middleweight Diego Pacheco (7-0, 6 KOs) knocked out Aaron Casper (5-5, 4 KOs) in round four. Pacheco dropped Casper in round one and twice in round four. Time was 2:49.

Unbeaten super welterweight Reshat Mati (5-0, 3 KOs) stopped Cody Peterson (1-6, 0 KOs).