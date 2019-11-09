After losing his pro debut, two-time Olympic gold medalist Robeisy Ramirez (1-1) outclassed Fernando Ibarra (2-2, 0 KOs) and stopped him in the sixth round of a featherweight bout. Ramirez showed good skills and dropped Ibarra with a body shot to end it. Time was 1:37.

2012 Olympic middleweight silver medalist Esquiva Falcao (25-0, 17 KOs) beat on Manny Woods (16-9-1, 6 KOs) until the bout was stopped at 2:18 in round three.

Former junior welterweight title challenger Amir Imam (22-2, 19 KOs) scored a fourth round KO over Marcos Mojica (16-5-2, 12 KOs). Imam dropped with a body shot in round four, then floored him again with an overhand right to the head to end it. Time was :56. It was Imam’s first fight since a loss to WBC/WBO 140lb champion Jose Ramirez 20 months ago.