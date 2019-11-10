WBO super middleweight champion Billy Joe Saunders (29-0, 14 KOs) scored an eleventh round KO over previously unbeaten WBO #10 rated Marcelo Coceres (28-1-1, 15 KOs) on Saturday night at Staples Center in Los Angeles. Coceres gave Saunders fits for ten lackluster rounds, but then Saunders woke up in round eleven to drop Coceres three times to end it. Time was 1:59.
Top Boxing News
PLEASE READ
We have a few rules to make our comment section more enjoyable for everyone.
1. Keep comments related to boxing.
2. Be respectful, polite and keep it clean.
3. Personal attacks will not be tolerated.
Offending posts will be removed.
We have a few rules to make our comment section more enjoyable for everyone.
1. Keep comments related to boxing.
2. Be respectful, polite and keep it clean.
3. Personal attacks will not be tolerated.
Offending posts will be removed.
Good fight! Saunders came on strong towards the end! Anyone else find it quite interesting that two YouTube sensations are making their debut in the main event and it’s attracted millions worldwide? #Millennialboxing
I thought this fight was terrible. No power. Just Boring. Saunders will lose vs all other Super Middles. He’s terrible.
Ur right Anthony J he did box a crappy fight…. BUT i think this was a ploy from Saunders. I think he purposely looked like shit to lure Canelo in. I think he knew from round 1 or 2 that he could take any shot coseres had to offer. I think he cld have taken him out by 3 or 4 if he really wanted. U cant be that shitty and have a belt haha
Devin Haney doesn’t stand a chance against Lomachenko