BJ Saunders KOs Coceres, retains WBO 168lb title WBO super middleweight champion Billy Joe Saunders (29-0, 14 KOs) scored an eleventh round KO over previously unbeaten WBO #10 rated Marcelo Coceres (28-1-1, 15 KOs) on Saturday night at Staples Center in Los Angeles. Coceres gave Saunders fits for ten lackluster rounds, but then Saunders woke up in round eleven to drop Coceres three times to end it. Time was 1:59. IBF #1 heavyweight Pulev defeats Booker Undercard Results from Fresno, California

