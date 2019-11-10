IBF #1 heavyweight Kubrat Pulev (28-1, 14 KOs) lumbered to a ten round unanimous decision over Rydell Booker (26-3, 13 KOs) on Saturday night at Chukchansi Park in Fresno, California. The 38-year-old Pulev pressed the action, but he didn’t come close to getting a stoppage against Booker, who was carrying a lot of excess weight. Scores were 99-91, 98-92, 98-92. Pulev is the IBF mandatory challenger for the winner of the Ruiz-Joshua rematch.
Top Boxing News
PLEASE READ
We have a few rules to make our comment section more enjoyable for everyone.
1. Keep comments related to boxing.
2. Be respectful, polite and keep it clean.
3. Personal attacks will not be tolerated.
Offending posts will be removed.
We have a few rules to make our comment section more enjoyable for everyone.
1. Keep comments related to boxing.
2. Be respectful, polite and keep it clean.
3. Personal attacks will not be tolerated.
Offending posts will be removed.