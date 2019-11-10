IBF #1 heavyweight Kubrat Pulev (28-1, 14 KOs) lumbered to a ten round unanimous decision over Rydell Booker (26-3, 13 KOs) on Saturday night at Chukchansi Park in Fresno, California. The 38-year-old Pulev pressed the action, but he didn’t come close to getting a stoppage against Booker, who was carrying a lot of excess weight. Scores were 99-91, 98-92, 98-92. Pulev is the IBF mandatory challenger for the winner of the Ruiz-Joshua rematch.