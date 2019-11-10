Haney shuts out Santiago, retains WBC 135lb title WBC lightweight champion Devin Haney (24-0, 15 KOs) scored a twelve round unanimous decision over previously unbeaten WBC #17 Alfredo Santiago (12-1, 4 KOs) on Saturday night at Staples Center in Los Angeles.



Haney dropped Santiago in round five and almost finished him. Santiago managed to slow the pace after that and the bout ended up going the distance with Haney winning 120-107 3x. Herring beats Roach to retain WBO 130lb title IBF #1 heavyweight Pulev defeats Booker

Top Boxing News

PLEASE READ

We have a few rules to make our comment section more enjoyable for everyone.

1. Keep comments related to boxing.

2. Be respectful, polite and keep it clean.

3. Personal attacks will not be tolerated.

Offending posts will be removed.

