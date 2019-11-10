November 9, 2019
Haney shuts out Santiago, retains WBC 135lb title

WBC lightweight champion Devin Haney (24-0, 15 KOs) scored a twelve round unanimous decision over previously unbeaten WBC #17 Alfredo Santiago (12-1, 4 KOs) on Saturday night at Staples Center in Los Angeles.

Photo: Ed Mulholland/Matchroom Boxing USA

Haney dropped Santiago in round five and almost finished him. Santiago managed to slow the pace after that and the bout ended up going the distance with Haney winning 120-107 3x.

  • Haney looks soooooo beatable. He went the distance with a 12 and 0 boxer with only 4 KO’s! Haney, totally overrated!

  • Haney taking on more soft touches while he waits for his undeserved shot at the p4p #1 fighter on the planet. However, it is not a good look that he could not get this level of a fighter out of there and when 12 dull rounds.
    I think the kid just let his big shot go and will have to move up to 140 and work his way from the bottom to the top like every other real champion does. Him and stank Davis too, or they could fight each other.

