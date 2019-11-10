WBO junior lightweight champion Jamel “Semper Fi” Herring (21-2, 10 KOs) scored a twelve round unanimous decision to retain his world title against previously unbeaten Lamont Roach Jr. (19-1-1, 7 KOs) on Saturday night at Chukchansi Park in Fresno, California.



Seemingly close fight through ten rounds. Roach rocked Herring with a right hand at the end of round eleven. Roach pressed the action again in the final round, but it was too little, too late. Scores were 115-113, 117-111, 117-111 for Herring.