By Ray Wheatley — World of Boxing
Former WBA heavyweight champion Lucas “Big Daddy” Browne (29-2, 25 KOs) stopped John Hopoate (12-7, 11 KOs) on Saturday at the StMarys Band Club, StMarys, NSW, Australia. Browne dropped Hopoate twice in round one. In round two, Hopoate connected with a solid combination, but the former world champion regained control and was connecting with a barrage of punches on the former first grade footballer that had him out on his feet when referee Les Fear called the fight off at 2:55.
He’s still pretty good but I don’t know if he can get back to the top again. He shouldn’t be getting tagged by semi pro fighters.
“Hopoate connected with a solid combination, but the former world champion regained control.”
“Former world champion”? This must be some kind of joke…
Yes, the joke is called boxing.