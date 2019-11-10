November 9, 2019
Boxing Results

Big Daddy Browne stops Hopoate in two

By Ray Wheatley — World of Boxing

Former WBA heavyweight champion Lucas “Big Daddy” Browne (29-2, 25 KOs) stopped John Hopoate (12-7, 11 KOs) on Saturday at the StMarys Band Club, StMarys, NSW, Australia. Browne dropped Hopoate twice in round one. In round two, Hopoate connected with a solid combination, but the former world champion regained control and was connecting with a barrage of punches on the former first grade footballer that had him out on his feet when referee Les Fear called the fight off at 2:55.

  • He’s still pretty good but I don’t know if he can get back to the top again. He shouldn’t be getting tagged by semi pro fighters.

    Reply

  • “Hopoate connected with a solid combination, but the former world champion regained control.”

    “Former world champion”? This must be some kind of joke…

    Reply
    • >