Former world title challenger Liam Walsh (23-1, 15 KOs) scored a ten round unanimous decision over will fight longtime British fan-favorite Maxi Hughes (19-5-2, 4 KOs) for the vacant WBO European lightweight belt. Scores were 96-94, 98-92, 97-93. Walsh challenged Gervonta Davis for the IBF junior lightweight world title in May 2017.

Unbeaten female super lightweight Chantelle Cameron (12-0, 7 KOs) scored a ten round unanimous decision over former two-weight world champion Anahi Ester “La Indiecita” Sanchez (19-5, 11 KOs) in a final eliminator for the WBC world title. Scores were 100-89, 100-89, 99-90.