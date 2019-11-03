Unbeaten lightweight Raymond “Danger” Muratalla (9-0, 7 KOs) scored a fifth round KO over Arnulfo Becerra (7-3, 5 KOs). Muratalla dropped Becerra at the end of round four and floored him again in round five to end it. Time was :51.

2016 Australian Olympian super welterweight Daniel Lewis (5-0, 3 KOs) won an eight round unanimous decision over Alexis Gaytan (6-5, 2 KOs). Scores were 80-72, 80-72, 79-73. Lewis was making his United States debut.

In a clash of unbeaten super lightweights, Abram Martinez (8-0, 6 KOs) scored an impressive third round TKO over Ruben Rodriguez (9-1, 3 KOs). Martinez dropped Rodriguez in round two and got the stoppage after a big right hand in round three. Time was :25.