November 2, 2019
Boxing Results

Undercard Results from Carson, California

Unbeaten lightweight Raymond “Danger” Muratalla (9-0, 7 KOs) scored a fifth round KO over Arnulfo Becerra (7-3, 5 KOs). Muratalla dropped Becerra at the end of round four and floored him again in round five to end it. Time was :51.

2016 Australian Olympian super welterweight Daniel Lewis (5-0, 3 KOs) won an eight round unanimous decision over Alexis Gaytan (6-5, 2 KOs). Scores were 80-72, 80-72, 79-73. Lewis was making his United States debut.

In a clash of unbeaten super lightweights, Abram Martinez (8-0, 6 KOs) scored an impressive third round TKO over Ruben Rodriguez (9-1, 3 KOs). Martinez dropped Rodriguez in round two and got the stoppage after a big right hand in round three. Time was :25.

Undercard Results from Las Vegas

Top Boxing News

PLEASE READ
We have a few rules to make our comment section more enjoyable for everyone.
1. Keep comments related to boxing.
2. Be respectful, polite and keep it clean.
3. Personal attacks will not be tolerated.
Offending posts will be removed.
>