By Gary “Digital” Williams at ringside

Glenarden, MD lightweight Drayvontay Speed Rawls captured an eight-round unanimous decision over Wanzell “Venom” Ellison of Newark, NJ. The two men traded blows throughout the bout. However, Speed Rawls was able to avoid some of Ellison’s punches as the bout went into the later rounds. Ellison landed an accidental low blow in the fourth round but was not penalized.

In the fourth bout on the TGB Promotions card at MGM National Harbor Casino in Oxon Hill, MD, bantamweight Antonio “Another” Russell made short work of Samuel Gutierrez of Nuevo Laredo, Mexico. Russell landed a wicked overhead right to drop Gutierrez to the canvas. Referee Kenny Chevalier stopped the bout at 2:01 of the first round. Russell remains undefeated at 16-0, 12 KO’s. Gutierrez falls to 16-26-6, six KO’s.

Hyattsville, MD super lightweight Patrick “YG Pat” Harris pummeled Joaquim Carneiro of Ceara, Brazil for six rounds en route to a technical knockout. Harris landed seemingly every punch in the book as Carneiro resembled a punching bag with feet. Finally, referee Kenny Chevalier stopped the contest at 25 seconds of the sixth. Harris’s record rises to 18-0, eight KO’s. Carneiro drops to 25-12, 23 KO’s.

Philadelphia, PA super welterweight Paul Kroll scored a 4th round TKO over Farhad Fatulla of Baku, Azerbaijan. Kroll knocked down Fatulla twice during the bout before it was stopped by referee David Braslow at 2:05 of the fourth round. Kroll is 6-0, five KO’s while Fatulla is 1-4.

In the opening contest at MGM National Harbor Casino in Oxon Hill, MD, super lightweight Tyrek “I.G.B. Irby of Landover, MD remained undefeated with an eight-round unanimous decision over a very game Joaquin Chavez of Los Angeles, CA. Irby took early control of the bout, landing left hooks to drop Chavez in the first and second rounds. By the middle of the bout, Chavez made things a little difficult for Irby by landing good shots of his own. The early deficit on the scorecards was too much for Chavez to overcome and Irby went on to win by scores of 78-72 and 79-73 twice. Irby is now 9-0, three KO’s while Chavez falls to 9-19-4, two KO’s.