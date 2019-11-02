WBC lightweight champion Devin Haney (23-0 15 KOs) will face Alfredo Santiago (12-0, 4 KOs) in the first defense of his world title at Staples Center in Los Angeles next Saturday (November 9) on DAZN in the US and Sky Sports in the UK. Haney was elevated from interim to full champion at the recent WBC Convention in Cancun, Mexico.

Devin Haney: “I’m happy we got this deal done. I’m not just a WBC world champion that’s holding somebody else’s belt. I’m the sole champion, and I will defend the lightweight world title on November 9. I’ve been working hard and I’m extremely focused. This will be the perfect gift to myself for my 21st birthday.

Alfredo Santiago: “Mr. Haney is a formidable fighter who chose the wrong opponent. He cannot beat me. I belong to ‘The Terror Squadron’, the best boxing team in the world. This is my time.”



Haney’s clash with Santiago is part of a huge night of action in Los Angeles as YouTube sensations KSI and Logan Paul clash in a rematch of their controversial draw – this time as professional fighters.

Billy Joe Saunders (28-0, 13 KOs) makes his American debut and defends his WBO world super middleweight title against unbeaten Marcelo Coceres (28-0-1, 15 KOs), and he is joined on the card by a quartet of Eddie Hearn’s talented rising US stars in Nikita Ababiy (7-0, 6 KOs), Diego Pacheco (6-0, 5 KOs), Reshat Mati (4-0, 2 KOs) and Alexis Espino (4-0, 3 KOs).