WBC lightweight champion Devin Haney (23-0 15 KOs) will face Alfredo Santiago (12-0, 4 KOs) in the first defense of his world title at Staples Center in Los Angeles next Saturday (November 9) on DAZN in the US and Sky Sports in the UK. Haney was elevated from interim to full champion at the recent WBC Convention in Cancun, Mexico.
Devin Haney: “I’m happy we got this deal done. I’m not just a WBC world champion that’s holding somebody else’s belt. I’m the sole champion, and I will defend the lightweight world title on November 9. I’ve been working hard and I’m extremely focused. This will be the perfect gift to myself for my 21st birthday.
Alfredo Santiago: “Mr. Haney is a formidable fighter who chose the wrong opponent. He cannot beat me. I belong to ‘The Terror Squadron’, the best boxing team in the world. This is my time.”
Haney’s clash with Santiago is part of a huge night of action in Los Angeles as YouTube sensations KSI and Logan Paul clash in a rematch of their controversial draw – this time as professional fighters.
Billy Joe Saunders (28-0, 13 KOs) makes his American debut and defends his WBO world super middleweight title against unbeaten Marcelo Coceres (28-0-1, 15 KOs), and he is joined on the card by a quartet of Eddie Hearn’s talented rising US stars in Nikita Ababiy (7-0, 6 KOs), Diego Pacheco (6-0, 5 KOs), Reshat Mati (4-0, 2 KOs) and Alexis Espino (4-0, 3 KOs).
Haney – Santiago is a somewhat interesting match up.
By now, we all know what Haney brings to the table.
Santiago, on the other hand, is still fairly unknown but I think he is one of the most improved young fighters of the division. I watched his fight against JV Barros (41/6/1 at the time of their fight) and I was impressed by Santiago.
Realistically, Santiago doesn’t have a chance to beat Haney, but at the same time, he is not an easy opponent either. He is hungry and has a bit of a height/reach advantage but that’s about it.
If Santiago can avoid to be brutally knocked out, it will be a good experience for him, and he can confidently face anyone (except for Loma) @135lbs.
As much as I like Santiago, its difficult to bet against Haney in this fight. Haney by KO in the later rounds.