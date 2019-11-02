Commonwealth middleweight champion Felix Cash (12-0, 8 KOs) won by eighth round TKO in a slugfest with Jack Cullen (17-2, 8 KOs). Both went at it savagely from the opening bell. Cash dropped Cullen in round one. The war continued with Cash getting the better of it. Cash dropped Cullen again in round seven. The bout was finally halted in round eight.

Female super featherweight Terri Harper (9-0, 5 KOs) outscored Viviane Obenauf (14-6, 7 KOs) over ten rounds in a bout for the IBO title. Scores were 99-91, 99-92, 97-93.

Heavyweight Martin Bakole (15-1, 12 KOs) scored a second round KO over Rodney Hernandez (13-9-2, 4 KOs).

Unbeaten 2016 Olympian super bantamweight Qais Ashfaq (8-0, 3 KOs) won by seventh round technical decision over Joe Ham (16-2, 6 KOs). Scores were 69-64, 70-64, 70-63. The bout was halted due to a head clash.