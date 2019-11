Results from Koblenz, Germany Female featherweight Sophie Alisch (5-0, 1 KO) won by eight round unanimous decision over Irma Adler (16-13, 8 KOs). No scores announced. In a clash between unbeaten heavyweights, Dusan Veletic (4-0-1, 2 KOs) surprisingly kept his O with an eight round split decision over Albon Pervizaj (12-1, 9 KOs). Results from Manchester, England Avery "A-Plus" Sparrow back in action

Top Boxing News

PLEASE READ

We have a few rules to make our comment section more enjoyable for everyone.

1. Keep comments related to boxing.

2. Be respectful, polite and keep it clean.

3. Personal attacks will not be tolerated.

Offending posts will be removed.