Last time we saw super featherweight Avery “A-Plus” Sparrow (10-1, 3 KOs), he was at the final press conference in Los Angeles talking up his scheduled Mexican Independence Day weekend fight against Ryan “Kingry” Garcia. Unfortunately, that fight was scrapped when Sparrow was a no-show at the weigh-in because he was arrested earlier that day by federal authorities on an outstanding charge.

Sparrow is now back on the street and will face James “Crunch Time” Wilkins (8-1, 6 KOs) on the November 23 card at Fantasy Springs Resort Casino in Indio, California, which will be streamed on DAZN.

The card is headlined by WBA super featherweight champion Andrew “El Chango” Cancio (21-4-2, 16 KOs) against Rene “Gemelo” Alvarado (31-8, 20 KOs).

In the co-main event, WBA featherweight champion Xu Can (17-2, 3 KOs), China’s third world champion, will defend his title against Manny Robles III (18-0, 8 KOs).

Also on the card, Rashidi “Speedy” Ellis (21-0, 14 KOs) will fight Eddie “Eboy” Gomez (23-3, 13 KOs) in a 10-round rematch for the vacant WBA Continental Americas Welterweight Title. Ellis knocked out Gomez in the first round back in 2016.

Victor Morales Jr. (12-0, 7 KOs) will return in an eight-round super featherweight bout against TBA. This will be Morales’ first fight on a Golden Boy card after signing with the company.

Alex Rincon (7-0, 6 KOs) will return in a six-round super welterweight fight.

Alberto “Impacto” Melian (5-1, 3 KOs) will participate in an eight-round super bantamweight fight.

There will also be two addition non-streamed fights. This includes the return of Argentine puncher Marcelino “Nino” Lopez (36-2-1, 21 KOs) in an eight-round super lightweight fight.

Also, Chinese contender Baishanbo Nasiyiwula (15-3-1, 6 KOs) will participate in a eight-round 140-pound clash against Saul Corral (30-14, 20 KOs) of Sonora, Mexico.

Opponents for Rincon and Lopez will be announced shortly.